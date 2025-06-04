Will the Las Vegas Raiders Do the Unthinkable?
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to be competititive in the AFC West over the past few seasons. Years of instability at several critical positions have negatively impacted the Raiders on and off the field. However, they hope this season gets them going in the right direction.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West each of the past nine seasons. It looks like they will accomplish that feat. However, nearly every team in the division improved over the offseason, including the Raiders.
Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports analyzed the chances every team that finished last in their divisions last season have to win their division this upcoming season. She believes the Raiders have the fifth-best chances of going from worst to first in their division this upcoming season.
"The Chiefs lost only two games with their starters on the field during a season in which they had question marks and injuries throughout their offense. Question marks that they addressed this offseason, by the way. I’m not betting on the Chiefs being any worse, as a result. Therefore, the AFC West is nowhere near up for grabs. Add in that all three of the Raiders' division opponents made the playoffs last year, and the hill gets steeper in the desert," Vitali said.
Vitali noted that the Raiders have played Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs well over the past couple of seasons, keeping the game close but failing to pull out a win, more times than not. Still, the Raiders have made significant changes, while the Chiefs have not.
Although the Chiefs still have the better roster, the Raiders appear to be on their way up. Vitali noted that the Raiders have improved more than most people may realize. If their new additions can live up to manageable expectations, the Raiders will be significantly better.
''For what it's worth, Las Vegas has been playing Kansas City tough of late — the last three games have been decided by one score, and the Raiders even won one. They now also have a decorated head coach in Pete Carroll, while new general manager John Spytek has made some key additions this offseason. If the offensive line can hold up for Geno Smith, I think Las Vegas is going to outperform expectations," Vitali said.
