Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ Current Situation Sends a Clear Warning to Rival Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) are in the midst of the darkest time in the six years that I have covered them, and many consider it more than two decades of nothing but mediocrity at best, and utter failure at worst.

Hard to argue.

But if the Raider Nation is watching closely, and that includes the leadership at the highest levels, there is a dire warning coming out of Kansas City, and the Chiefs' certain future Hall of Fame quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Down Goes the Future

Per NFL Networks Ian Rapoport, “More context: Patrick Mahomes also tore his LCL, along with his ACL, sources say. While that can complicate recovery, it doesn’t necessary extend his rehab longer than 9 months or so.”

While speculation rests on an optimistic return of Mahomes in nine months, many who have endured that type of injury have taken much longer to heal.

One thing is sure: the Chiefs' world, not Mahomes, equals no real competition for a Super Bowl title in 2026.

So You're Saying There’s a Chance

I am not critical of Mahomes' playing last week. He should have.

He is a champion, paid enormous amounts of money (because he is worth it), and most importantly, he was still battling for a spot in the National Football League Playoffs.

His team was still viable and still had a chance.

The Raiders are Done

Not only do the Raiders not have a chance, but their odds are also worse than Jim Carrey's in the legendary movie. It is time, in a season marred by mistakes at every level of the organization, to make a wise choice about the future.

Set the building blocks of an inevitable rebuild.

Even Pete Carroll said of his team, "Blindly optimistic as I am, I thought we would come in here and we'd have a big factor on this club, and we would be able to find success that we would be proud of. And right now, it doesn't feel like that."

A Rebuild is on the Horizon

Carroll is a fighter, and to his credit a winner. One of the most outstanding winners in all of football history, but the reality this organization, not just the locker room isn’t good enough.

Is Pete Carroll up for a rebuild?

"Well, it's looking like that's what's necessary. We need to keep working to get better, and that's in all areas, all aspects of what we're doing. I came in here thinking that we were going to turn it right away. I really did and anticipated doing that, and that's not what's taking place, unfortunately."

Eyes Up Here

The Raiders players want to play. They all understand that you only get so many opportunities to put n the NFL jersey and compete.

But for the players, the Raiders are sure to be part of the future. Why risk a chance at a horrific injury like Mahomes and jeopardize an already questionable 2026 at best? It is literally senseless.

The Argument

These guys are paid to play. I get that, but at some point, this organization has to put up a firewall and avoid any further unnecessary blows to its future.

Maxx Crosby has been battling injury.

Kolton Miller is rehabbing as well.

Is risking Brock Bowers worth it?

Are there any other key pieces identified for the future?

My opinion is irrelevant, but a word to the wise should be sufficient. It is time for the Raiders to say the quiet thing out loud. Rebuild, protect what treasures they do have, and start over.

It would be popular, but you know what is? Winning.

