EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL GM/Current Exec Talks Raiders' Spytek
After multiple disappointing seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the best offseasons in recent memory. Las Vegas entered the offseason in desperate need of changes on both sides of the ball.
Former general manager and current Pittsburgh Steelers front office executive Sheldon White spoke to SI's Hondo Carpenter about the trajectory of Raiders' General Manager John Spytek.
The first-time general manager secured what most consider to be one of the best draft hauls in the league.
"What you noticed early on during John was [that] when John came in, I was already in a director’s chair when John came in. He sat down with me during the interview process. We had some time together. What you really noticed right away was the high intellect; he had a presence about him," White said.
"When you mention the word ‘dude,’ when you are looking at guys, ‘hey, this guy has it. He does not know it yet, he is still young, but he has a presence about him, he has a high intellect.’ Then, you just had to watch him flow around the building and how he was working. So, he has put the time in. I knew him at a really younger age in this, but he has really put in the time and the effort, and then he had the expertise and knowledge behind it."
Spytek worked hard for many years in the background, helping multiple teams rebuild their rosters over the past decade. Now, the main guy in Las Vegas has been tasked with improving the roster of one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history.
White has long believed that Spytek was perfect for such an opportunity one day.
"A lot of what we do in our business is a matter of exposure, as well. So, he had the intellect, he had the work ethic, he had the presence, and then, the communication skills to go along with that, watching how he interacted with people around the building. Then, you just need the exposure. Once he got the exposure, I felt like ‘You are one of us.’ You do not know it yet, but you are going to be in one of these chairs. Whether it is a director’s chair, a vice president’s chair, assistant general manager/ general manager. He was one of those guys, and you could tell it when you met him early, initially," White said.
