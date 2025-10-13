Former Raiders Executive Breaks Down the Secrets of NFL Trades
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season they envisioned when they came into this season. It has not been a good start for the Silver and Black. It has also not been a good start for the Raiders' new regime, which is headlined by head coach Pete Carroll.
He has come out and said that he did not think this was how he would start his first season with the Raiders. It has been hard for Carroll, but he is still going out there every week, giving his all and giving his team the best he can.
This Raiders team just has not been simply good. And now with the NFL trade deadline coming up, it is possible that the Raiders could be trading some players away. That is not what they want to do, but when you are having a season like the Raiders are, it could lead your franchise into a different direction. It is a hard thing for an NFL team to do, but it is one that is looking into the future. The Raiders have to do what is best for this franchise moving forward.
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask
Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask recently gave their insights on what it looks like when a team is active in the trade market and during the NFL Trade deadline.
"When there is a trade, the immediate focus is how does this impact the involved teams on the field?" said Trask on CBS Sports. "And there is so much that goes into making a decision as to a trade. But you know what, there is a lot that goes into it, the terms of the trade are agreed upon. A player who is traded is often sent to the new team that very day or maybe the next day. But here you have a man who may have a significant other in the area in which he is currently playing."
"He may have a family, he could have children. He could have a dog, or he could have a cat. He could have any number of responsibilities, but you are picking up that phone and you are seeing him in person in the locker room or on the field, and by the way, we have got a plane ticket for you this afternoon, and by the way, you are flying away tomorrow morning."
