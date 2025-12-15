The Raiders' Top 3 Priorities This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost 12 of their last 13 games in what has been a dreadful season. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has lost more games this season than in any season of his career, and there are still three games left. The Raiders are a mess that not even Carroll can save.

The Las Vegas' needs are much bigger than Carroll's or any other coach's. The Raiders' issues are bigger than any one player. The 2025 season confirms that the Raiders' problems were years in the making and will likely take years, including this year, to get out of.

Honest Assessments

The Raiders' front office must first take an honest assessment of where their roster stands. It is arguably the worst roster in the National Football League. At times, it is incredible to think they won the two games they did, given the roster is simply inept after years of poor decisions.

Las Vegas has undoubtedly taken a step back. They look worse than they did last season in nearly every facet of the game. Sure, injuries to Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson were brutal, but losing two players should not lead to what this season has become. The Raiders need help.

Top 3 Raiders Offseason Priorities

Priority One: Offensive Line

Las Vegas' offensive line has allowed more sacks than any other team in the National Football League this season. The Raiders must use their stash of money to spend wisely in free agency. Las Vegas needs talented and experienced offensive linemen.

Drafting a few offensive linemen should be an option. However, Las Vegas should not draft offensive linemen and fail to add more offensive linemen in free agency. The Raiders must overhaul the unit, both the starters and the reserves. The Raiders also need a new offensive line coach.

Priority Two: Defensive Backfield

As the Raiders entered the season, it was believed that their cornerbacks were the team's most significant weakness. Although the season has proven that the Raiders' offensive line is the weakest unit, and not the cornerbacks. Still, the Raiders have long needed help at cornerback.

Cornerback Eric Stokes has played well this season, but is on a one-year deal. He could end up elsewhere. Las Vegas lost cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly to an injury that will take a while to come back from. Darien Porter is gradually growing, but the Raiders have little proven help at cornerback.

The Raiders need multiple cornerbacks and at least one safety, and would be wise to add more.

Priority Three: Linebackers

Veteran linebackers Devin White and Elandon Roberts have played well overall, but they are old by today's standards in the National Football League. Las Vegas' linebackers have often been picked on this season by opposing offenses, primarily by throwing to the flats and making the veterans run.

Against the Eagles on Sunday and last week against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders' linebackers were forced to cover in space, which the unit struggles to do. This offseason, Las Vegas must improve its linebacking group through more than just affordable offseason signings.

