Raiders' Jonah Laulu Expounds on Key Chargers Preparation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. --The Las Vegas Raiders' defensive line is one of the deepest position groups on the defense, if not the team altogether. Games are won and lost in the trenches, and the Raiders' defense looks to be up to the challenge.
Still, they will be tested by a solid Los Angeles Chargers team. The Raiders will depend on players like defensive lineman Jonah Laulu to do their part.
Laulu spoke to the media before practice on Friday.
To hear today's comments, view below
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty spoke before Thursday's practice. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: What you did incredibly well was blitz pick up, which I know there were some people that had questions about coming in. How much pride did you take in that and how did you think you performed in that area?
Jeanty: "A lot of pride. I mean, especially in the game now, you have got to pick up those blitzes, have got to protect the quarterback. If I didn't do my job on a lot of those plays, I don't feel like we would have won the game, whether it would be a guy hitting Geno [Smith] or, he still made throws with a guy in his face, but you want your quarterback to have a clean pocket, and it's just super important. And I think I did a good job."
Q: Were there any good moments in the film room?
Jeanty: Yeah, I mean, they kind of brought both of the corners, actually. But Carlton [Davis], he kind of, before the snap, came down, so I just went to him. Yeah, so that was a good one."
Q: You do so many little things that don't show up on a stat sheet. Where did that commitment to the totality of the game come from with you?
Jeanty: "I mean, it's a team sport at the end of the day. I mean, obviously, whether you win or lose, they'll highlight guys whether you played well or played bad. But at the end of the day, on the stat line, win or lose, it's the Raiders organization. It's not ‘This guy lost, that guy lost. That guy won, that guy won.’ So, everything that I do is for the team."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.