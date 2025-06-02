One Player That Opened Eyes at Raiders OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their OTAs this past week. It was a time to see the Raiders' new players and coaches come together, and some for the first time as members of the Silver and Black. This was also an opportunity for the players to show the coaching staff what they have and what they bring to the table to help the Raiders be successful. The Raiders get off to a good start.
One player that had many eyes on him was tight end Qadir Ismail. Ismail is a bigger-sized tight end, but he was making plays in OTAs, and many took notice.
We all know that the Raiders starter is All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, but there can be a competition battle for the No. 2 spot on the roster. After Bowers, it is wide open to see who will be the second tight end. Bowers held it down in his rookie season and broke multiple records. And if the Raiders can get a good number two tight end, it can make the offense for Raiders better than before.
Ismail joins the Silver and Black after spending a portion of the 2024 season with the Baltimore Ravens. Ismail was signed by Baltimore last offseason as an undrafted free agent and spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice squad before being released.
The Bel Air, Md., native played six collegiate seasons with stops at Villanova (2018-21) and Samford (2022-23), appearing in 26 career games, including three games (one start) at quarterback as a freshman at Villanova before moving to wide receiver. As a senior at Samford in 2023, Ismail appeared in 11 games and recorded 13 receptions for 135 yards (10.5 avg.).
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about how Ismail was impressive in the team's OTAs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I talked about him [Ismail] having a chance," said Carpenter. "Watching him not only what reps he got but who they were with, he made some really good plays, he only made one bad one. But I was impressed with Qadir Ismail ... I was surprised by how he moved. I am going to have to see him in pads, if I think he is going to have a shoot."
"I took a step to where Brock Bowers and you see the size immediately. As long as he [Ismail] brings it, the Raiders actually have a pretty good tight end room," said Trezevant. "I think that is one area they want to continue to build up."
