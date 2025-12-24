Why Raiders' Star Brock Bowers is Just Getting Started

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an undeniably subpar season. When the story of the Raiders' 2025-26 season is retold, it will inevitably center around the lack of an offensive line. The unit's struggles have been apparent since the second week of the season.

Injuries to the offensive line's best players early in the season only worsened matters. However, Brock Bowers' injury in the first week of the season was quietly the start of the downward spiral that is the 2025 season. Still, Bowers is clearly the best tight end in the National Football League.

Watch Bowers discuss below.

The Raiders ' struggles on offense have directly led to Bowers' numbers falling since his big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. However, his numbers are a testament to the fact that the Raiders have few other proven threats on offense other than Bowers.

Las Vegas ' inability to block for Ashton Jeanty for most of the season has made Las Vegas' run game nonexistent. Their lack of other top-tier receiving threats beside Bowers has made it easy for defenses to focus in on stopping Bowers. That focus, though, is a sign of respect from opponents.

Bowers is always a threat on the field and is a prominent top-tier player in the league. He will be one of the primary players the Raiders build around this upcoming offseason, as they must find additional receiving threats to help take opposing defenses' attention off of Bowers next season.

On Tuesday, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith praised Bowers' recent Pro Bowl nomination. Bowers has caught four touchdowns over the past four games. Bowers' stats may be down, but he flashes reasons to believe he is the best tight end in the NFL weekly, despite the Raiders' record.

"Well deserved. I mean, just an outstanding player in every sense of the word. Everything that you can think of, from route running to catching the ball to blocking to just the way that he practices. His finish in practice is second to none. He's such an outstanding player and a great person as well,” Smith said.

“Just watching that guy go out there and make play after play after play, I mean, you just want to continue to get him the ball. And him and Maxx [Crosby], well-deserved, man. I think the world of those guys, and the way that they practice, I think results show on game day, and I think that's what we can all take from that. But really happy to play with guys like that."

