Uncertainty Surrounding Christian Wilkins Gives Raiders a Valuable Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders are still recovering from a massive loss they suffered at the start of last season. After signing one of the National Football League's best defensive tackles, Christian Wilkins, to a large contract worth over $100 million last offseason, he suffered a season-ending injury.
Wilkins' injury happened after he had only appeared in five games for the team, and it appears his recovery has been delayed. Las Vegas desperately needs Wilkins back in the fold, but only if he is fully healthy. Wilkins' foot injury must be fully healed, or it could cause problems later on.
After Wilkins did not participate in Organized Team Activities, Pete Carroll acknowledged that Wilkins recovery will be a challenging process for him and the team.
"Yeah, this has been difficult recovery and he's done everything he needs to do. He's been here every day. He's here early, working hard, but we're still working it, and he's not ready to get back out. And we're in the midst of a long, challenging process here. So, fortunately there's a lot of time, and we're going to take every bit of it. We've really tried to be really diligent about the way we've worked it and the way we've monitored it and all of that, and he's really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging," Carroll said.
While unfortunate, Wilkins' injury gives the Raiders a chance to develop some of their younger talent at the position. The Raiders likely knew the severity of Wilkins' injury and the delay in his return, leading to them drafting two defensive tackles in the NFL Draft.
The Raiders needed depth behind Wilkins whether he was on the field or not. The addition of Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues in the NFL Draft gives the Raiders two talented interior defensive linemen who can potentially become significant contributors as early as this season in Wilkins' absence.
While Las Vegas will undoubtedly miss the presence of Wilkins on the field, it is a long football season and there is no need to rush Wilkins back. Foot injuries are serious injuries, especially for a player the size of Wilkins, the Raiders are wise to be cautious.
However, Wilkins is so talented that he will take up the majority of the snaps at that position when he returns. His absence allows the Raiders to develop the likes of Hemingway, Pegues and the other lesser-known interior defensive linemen.
