There Are Multiple Ways for the Raiders to Display Progress
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been defined by the numerous changes they made in a relatively short period. Few teams in the National Football League have undergone more changes since the end of last season than the Raiders. Few teams needed changes more.
Las Vegas finished last season 4-13. It was a dismal season that included countless injuries to their best players and subpar play from the entire team, as they endured a 10-game losing streak that derailed the season. The team the Raiders now have makes the last two seasons a distant memory.
At least it should.
The Raiders have revamped a woeful offense by trading for Geno Smith and adding several pieces via the NFL Draft. Raiders general manager John Spytek did a masterful job of strengthening the team's strength heading into next season.
Although the expectations around the Raiders are realistic, there is still hope that the Raiders will display more than just a marginal improvement this upcoming season. After last season's debacle, any progress is positive for the Raiders.
Mike Moraitis of the Sporting News predicted the Raiders to go 8-9 this upcoming season. While still a losing record, that would double last season's Raiders' win total.
"Las Vegas' four primetime contests come against the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys. Only eight teams in the NFL sport fewer primetime contests on their 2025 slate than the Raiders," Moraitis said
"A four-game improvement won't get the Raiders to the playoffs, but it would be a big step in the right direction for Las Vegas. That would put Pete Carroll and Co. firmly in position to compete for a playoff spot in 2026, which is just about all anyone can ask for after what we've seen over the last few decades."
The Raiders have had a productive offseason after having a productive offseason last summer. Still, Las Vegas will need improved coaching and a little more luck to go along with a revamped offense, but a questionable defense.
Las Vegas must do what it can to take its progress on paper and ensure it translates to the field.
