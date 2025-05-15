One Big Takeaway from the Raiders' Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an exciting offseason for multiple reasons. Dalton Wasserman listed one big takeaway for every team in the National Football League. Wasserman noted the Raiders' offense has significantly improved.
"The Raiders finished near the bottom in nearly every offensive metric last season, ranking 31st in team passing grade and dead last in rushing grade. That should change quickly after two major additions: the trade for quarterback Geno Smith and the selection of running back Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty capped off his Boise State career with a perfect 99.9 rushing grade and forced an astounding 284 missed tackles over three seasons — the kind of dynamic runner Las Vegas has been missing," Wasserman said.
"The Raiders also bolstered their receiving corps with Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, two athletic, high-upside options who could carve out roles early. While the defense remains a work in progress, this offense is positioned to be one of the most improved units in the NFL in 2025."
Las Vegas' offense was undoubtedly the team's most significant weakness over the past two seasons. Specifically, the Raiders' quarterback and running back situations were among the worst in the league over that time frame, leading to consecutive losing seasons for the Raiders.
The Raiders have plenty of reason to be excited after an offseason of change. For the first time in years, Las Vegas now has a competent starting quarterback. The Raiders also have an offensive coordinator who should do a respectable job of putting players in the correct positions.
Along with poor play from their quarterbacks and running backs, the Raiders have also had subpar offensive coordinators over the past two seasons. This has arguably been nearly as big a problem as their quarterback and running back issues. It appears to be fixed with Chip Kelly's arrival.
Smith addressed the Raiders' issues at quarterback, as Jeanty addressed their issues at running back. Kelly addressed Las Vegas' issues at offensive coordinator, and the additions of Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers should help bolster an up-and-coming offensive line.
Las Vegas' offense has been addressed at nearly every position. John Spytek has even added depth at a few of the positions and quality starting talent. The Raiders undoubtedly have a long way to go to dig out of the bottom of the AFC West. However, they are headed in the right direction.
