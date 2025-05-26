Raiders' Additions to This Position Group Deserve More Attention
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been filled with changes. After a 4-13 campaign that included a 10-game losing streak that led to the addition of John Spytek as the team's general manager and Pete Carroll as the team's new head coach, the Raiders appear to be an improved football team.
Still, most of the Raiders' most notable efforts to fix their roster has been on the offensive side of the ball. The Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, instantly improving their quarterback position by adding a true starting quarterback to the roster with plenty of experience.
Then, in the NFL Draft the Raiders used seven of their eleven draft picks on offensive players. Between the draft and their trade for Smith, Spytek and the Raiders addressed every position group on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas' offense is significantly better than it was last season.
Las Vegas' offseason will be defined by the additions they made on offense. Their defensive moves were much quieter, but they hope they are equally effective. Las Vegas suffered several losses to the defensive side of the ball early in free agency, but made several signings to help make up for it.
Linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo left in free agency, leaving massive holes on the Raiders defense. However, the Raiders added veteran linebackers Elandon Roberts and Devin White.
They also brought in Jaylon Smith, giving the veteran linebacker another shot in the NFL. While it is unclear how much Smith can help the Raiders, he is at least a nice depth piece for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders added Cody Lindenberg in the draft, who has a chance to become a significant contributor for the Raiders depending on how things shake out at the position group after Organized Team Activities and training camp.
Las Vegas has revamped its group of linebackers, who will now be led by Roberts, who is ready for the opportunity. Las Vegas turned what was once a glaring weakness into a position group filled with enough talent that it should no longer be a concern for the Raiders.
While much remains to be seen and it is hard to predict the future, Spytek and the Raiders addressed their group of linebackers as well as reasonably possible in his first offseason with the team.
