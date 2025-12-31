Latest on the Raiders: Carroll, Spytek, Brady and NFL Draft Fallout

HENDERSON, Nev.—Things are evolving and moving quickly for the Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) as they look to quickly turn the page from a dismal 2025 and face the future with the potential number one overall pick in the NFL Draft and over $100 million in NFL salary cap space.

The first domino to fall is the leadership command structure, from the head coach to the impact and voice that owner Mark Davis wants minority owner Tom Brady to have.

We break all of that down for you.

Re-Pete?

The Las Vegas Raiders' John Spytek, Mark Davis, and Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For weeks, we have reported that the conventional wisdom was that Pete Carroll and Mark Davis would meet after the season, with Carroll attempting to sell Davis on his plan for the future, and that Davis, and Davis alone, would decide his fate.

It was evident that only Davis could save Carroll’s job, but it was indeed possible for that to happen.

On Monday, during our podcast at team headquarters, we made it clear that it was highly likely that Carroll's tenure would end.

Based on information that I have gathered, it now appears that Carroll’s convincing of Davis is at best a long shot, and would be best described as one person close to the situation described as “A Hail Mary,” at best.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It would look like there will be no repeat of Pete Carroll as the head coach in Las Vegas.

The Empowerment of Spytek

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas Raiders owner Tom Brady nabbed John Spytek to be the Raiders' General Manager (GM) last year, and the move made a lot of sense from the perspective of his role and what he would want out of someone sitting in that chair.

Spytek has not been empowered since he arrived to be the “True North” voice of the organization, nor to set the heading and direction.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Multiple reports have since confirmed our reporting on that. But that doesn’t mean Spytek, once a rising star as a future GM, should be terminated as the GM. In fact, that isn’t even in play, and shouldn’t be.

The absence of a “True North” voice in the organization has wasted 2025 and sent a raucous fan base spiraling into anger and apathy, from a once-proud franchise that is closer to irrelevant than relevant in the upper echelon of NFL importance.

Las Vegas Raiders John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If Tom Brady chooses not to be at the Las Vegas Raiders' headquarters regularly, that is fine. Still, Davis needs to let the pendulum swing toward Spytek and empower his General Manager to wield the authority to make that happen.

If Brady doesn’t want to take on day-to-day responsibility, who can blame him, but Davis can’t let his franchise flounder anymore. Now is the time, immediately, to stop the incredulous fall of his storied franchise.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the league's most fantastic stadium, the most palatial team headquarters, and being flush with cash, the NFL and the other owners are watching. The Raiders' floundering is not suitable for the value of their franchises or the NFL, and that isn’t going over well.

If Brady won’t do it, someone has to be true north. Empower Spytek.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza looks at his name on the nameplate of the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the award. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

NFL Draft News Starting to Flow

Make no mistake that the number one overall pick is valuable if it is appropriately utilized. There are several new developments as it pertains to Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, Ty Simpson, and the potential trade of the first pick.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Raiders are all in from above the players/coaches level on securing that pick, and as soon as the final seconds tick off the clock on Sunday, if they lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the season finale, the Raiders will be officially on the clock.

