Raiders Veteran Linebackers Embracing Playing Fast
A position that has changed for the Las Vegas Raiders from the start of the offseason to now has been the linebacker position. Early in the offseason, a lot of people were considered for the Silver and Black at the linebacker position. They had lost key players in that position in free agency, and it was not looking good for them. But the new regime had a plan for the middle of the defense, and it was a good one.
Head coach Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaching staff brought in veteran linebackers who have shown that they still can play at a high level in the NFL. The Raiders have now brought in veteran linebackers Elandon Roberts, Devin White, and Geramine Pratt. Those three are the starting linebackers as the Raiders are getting set to play and give the Silver and Black a better chance to win a lot of games this season.
The linebackers have been good since the day they came in and started working with the Raiders. In training camp and the preseason games, you can see the starting linebackers in the middle of every play so far. That is what head coach Pete Carroll wants to see and especially from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He will make them better; they just have to come in every day and work hard.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the middle of the defense for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Starting Linebackers
"The Raiders' linebackers were great," said Carpenter. "And what I was pretty excited about was talking to Pete ... He was raving about how they are just playing downhill fast. I am not going to name names because I thought every one of them was good. There was some terrific linebacker play. I thought there was some excellent play.
This is a good sign for the Raiders. That was one position that many thought was going to be the weakest of the team. If they can take that momentum into the season and play fast, this Raiders defense is going to be better and harder to deal with each week. Now, the Raiders just need to prove it when it matters the most.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.