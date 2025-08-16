Raider Nation Reacts to Second Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders took the field on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium for their second preseason game. The Raiders came into the game looking to get a better look at their offense and defense. They especially want to see what the starters looked like in their second outing as well. It was important for the Raiders to get the starters jelling on both sides of the ball and take that momentum into the regular season.
The Raiders' offense and defense came out ready to play in their second preseason game. It was a whole different showing than what it was a week ago. This is what you want to see from them moving forward as they are getting ready for the regular season.
Raiders Social Media Reacts
"Lol, that was not the Raiders starting O-Line in his debut, the starters are the ones he's running behind right now," said one fan.
"Raiders convert interception of Mac Jones into a touchdown run by Ashton Jeanty, who smacks into Ji'Ayir Brown at the goal line and is also hit by Tatum Bethune, appears to fumble just after the score. Raiders up 10-3 over 49ers."
"So after Ashton Jeanty’s first TD do I take him in fantasy? Would we say he did good today?"
"Two reasons I’m a Raiders fan this year (AFC):
1) fam DJ is on the team( will be watching as long as he’s a Raider)
2) Pete Carroll
Can’t wait to see what he does with the squad, and Jeanty is going to be a BALLER!"
"By the end of this season, there are two people I know who will lose their jobs: Aidan O'Connell and the current Raiders Defense Coach."
DB is still needed for this team. The top 4 potential signings should be trying to make. Jordan Poyer, Stephon Gilmore, Justin Simmons, Kendall Fuller, Rasul Douglas.
Overall, it was a good showing for the Raiders in their second preseason game. A good step up from a week ago. Now the Raiders will go into their final preseason game with a lot more to put in. The Raiders will have to cut down the roster soon, and it will be a final push for them players to show they want to make the roster.
The Raiders will round out the preseason by traveling to Arizona to face the Cardinals.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about The Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.