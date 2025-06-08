Raiders' Second-Year Player Already Moving into Leadership Role
The Las Vegas Raiders's offensive line has quietly been one of the team's most pressing issues over the past two seasons. They Raiders used two third round picks in this year's NFL Draft on offensive linemen after using a second and a third-round pick on offensive linemen in last year's draft.
Las Vegas selected Jackson Powers-Johnson and D.J. Glaze in the second and third round last offseason, respectively. Glaze has performed well. Powers-Johnson has as well, and many believe he will establish himself as one of the better offensive linemen in the league sooner than later.
Following Organized Team Activities, the second-year offensive lineman addressed his mentality on taking more of a leadership role with the team. Powers-Johnson's importance has increased as he entered the offseason as the team's starting center, after playing multiple positions last season.
In only his second season, Powers Johnson has become vital to the Raiders' chances of success on offense.
" I think it starts with doing everything right all the time. I've had a lot of great mentorships in that. I’ve been with Maxx [Crosby] all offseason and seeing how he handles things and trying to manage that as much as possible. I also got vets in the room with Alex Cappa and Kolton Miller, so seeing how they lead, seeing how they go and just trying to replicate that. And then going into my second year, trying to find my place and where that is, but just being myself. I mean, one thing is I'm not going to change who I am. I’m going to have fun, I'm going to be running around, screaming, yelling and hollering. So, leading by play and leading by energy and love for the game," Powers-Johnson said.
The talented offensive lineman credited new Offensive Line Coach Brennan Carroll with helping his development this offseason.
"Yeah, the only thing I don't like about BC [Brennan Carroll] is he was at Washington. But other than that, he's been, honestly, so amazing. I mean, these coaches are awesome. They bring the juice and bring the fire every single day. I'm excited to go into work every day and be able to be coached by him. And I think they're helping me out so much. This has kind of really been one of my best off-season’s I've had just because how much they're coaching, how much detail and how much their infectious attitudes have impressed on us," Powers-Johnson said.
