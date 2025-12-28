Where the Raiders Stand Heading into Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday will be a game between two of the worst teams in the league. Considering the Raiders will be without Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, they are fielding the league's worst roster on Sunday.

Las Vegas has lost nine consecutive games and 13 of its past 14. They will be severely shorthanded on Sunday, with the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on the line. The Raiders may be the worst team in the league but it does not benefit them one bit to try to prove otherwise at this point.

Where the Raiders Rank

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League. He ranked the Raiders as the 32nd-best team in the league, one spot behind the Tennessee Titans, whom the Raiders beat. Schwab's ranking is a fair assessment of where the Raiders currently stand.

"On Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Raiders were competitive for a change. It was good to see Ashton Jeanty finally show some flashes of greatness, but let’s not go overboard. There shouldn’t be much celebration over a two-win team playing decently and losing. The good news for the Raiders is they face the New York Giants and depleted Kansas City Chiefs to end the season and could get wins. Though, given how much they could use the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, maybe that’s not a good thing," Schwab said.

Schwab is right: the Raiders have not had much to celebrate this season. Jeanty's performance against the Texans has arguably been the best thing about the season. It just so happened not to come until the regular season was nearly over. Still, the Raiders will take any progress.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged how close Jeanty is to closing in on 1,000 rushing yards this season. It is an accomplishment no matter what, doing so behind the worst offensive line in the league is even more of an accomplishment.

"Heck yeah. Yeah. That's been a marker for guys forever, and it's a statement of that you're the real deal, and he's had a great season for us. He's done everything he can,” Carroll said.

“I would love for that to happen. We're not going to coach the game to make that happen, but if it comes, if we just give him a couple creases, he's going to go. So, we got a couple weeks to work that out."

