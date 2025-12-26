The Raiders' Latest Injury Report is a Microcosm of 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field minus many of their best players on Sunday. Las Vegas will face the New York Giants in a game that will go a long way towards determining which team will secure the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Sunday marks the biggest Raiders game in years.

The Raiders have lost nine straight and 13 of their last 14. They are a worse team than they were last season. Considering the flexibility the top pick in the draft provides, few teams in the National Football League can use the first pick in the draft more than the Raiders.

Raiders' Final Week 17 Injury Report

Las Vegas' Friday injury report had many of the same names as the day before. Maxx Crosby did not participate and Kolton Miller was limited. Both players were ruled out for Sunday. Raheem Mostert and Jack Bech were limited participants on Friday, both were listed as questionable for Sunday.

Tyler Lockett and Caleb Rogers were both full participants on Friday, which likely means both will be in their usual roles on Sunday against the Giants. Still, the Raiders heading into any game without Bowers, Crosby, and the others they will be without on Sunday is a tall task.

Earlier this week, the Raiders sat tight end, Brock Bowers, for the rest of the season, as he deals with a knee injury that has plagued him since Week 1. Las Vegas' depth chart took another significant hit on Friday afternoon, when the Raiders announced they would be without Maxx Crosby on Sunday.

Las Vegas will now enter a game without Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Crosby, Bowers, and Jeremy Chinn. That is a recipe for a Silver and Black disaster regardless of who they play. The Raiders will have even more of an uphill battle than they normally do.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the Houston Texans during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shorthanded or not, the Raiders must come to play on Sunday. Especially on offense, as the defense is now without two of its best players. Earlier this week, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson discussed a few key factors for his unit ahead of Sunday's game.

"Yeah, I felt like we ID'd it better, and our fits were better when you looked at it. And I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage for the most part when you look at it, and you're not going to win every match-up,” Olson said.

“When you go through the course of the game, and you look at the number of runs that were called, how many did we control the line of scrimmage, and how many did they control the line of scrimmage? And I felt like it was our best game in that regard. But it also came down to our fits were better, and our ID was better at the line of scrimmage."

