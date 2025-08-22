Which Raiders Offensive Lineman Has Flashed All Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be better on the offensive side of the ball. If they want to have any kind of success this season, the offense is going to have to be good. That is something that Head Coach Pete Carroll knows has to happen for this team to get a lot of wins in 2025. The Raiders have done a lot of moves that will make the offense better, but it all starts with the offensive line. The Raiders have to get good play from them as well.
The Raiders' offensive line is filled with a group that is mixed with veterans and young, talented players. But the offensive line for the Silver and Black looks better than they were a season ago. Those young players got important reps last season and took that momentum into this season, and have shown a lot of improvement in training camp. The Raiders are looking to run the ball better as well, and that is why they want to have a good offensive line.
A good offensive line makes a lot of things easier for the offense, and it helps keep the defense off balance. One thing that head coach Pete Carroll always likes to build with his team is the offensive line. And this season, the Raiders are looking to have a good one that will set the tone for the offense.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about one offensive lineman who has been good in training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Dylan Parham
"Let us talk about Dylan Parham," said Carpenter. "He is playing so well that I think you gotta put him with Kolton Miller, Jordan Meredith, Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers, Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Jeremy Chinn, Elandon Roberts, and Devin White. There is a group of guys that just play good every day. And I feel like we are doing them a disservice because they are not talking about them."
"But Dylan was dominant... He looked like everything that he thought. I think Parham has had an amazing camp."
"He is getting better, and in terms of how consistent he is, he is so consistent, you start to look elsewhere in terms of when you are looking at practice. Because you know Dylan is going to do his job."
