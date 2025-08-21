Raiders' QB Geno Smith Explains Value of Winning Culture
The Las Vegas Raiders want to do good things this season. And that is one of the main reasons they brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll, since day one of taking the Raiders job, has made it clear that he wants to come in and win a lot of games for the Silver and Black. And he never indicated that he wanted to rebuild this team. Instead, he made it clear as well that they wanted to get this thing rolling.
One player that Carroll traded for was veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Carroll knows a lot about Smith because he was his quarterback for some time when he was the head coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Smith and Carroll reunite with the Raiders and are looking to bring back the winning ways. These two know a lot about winning in the NFL, and they have done it together before.
Smith has done a good job of getting into the playbook and making sure he is learning and knows what the offense is and how it works. Smith has a good grasp of the offense, and that is good news for the Raiders' offense. Smith also is spending time teaching the other players the offense or any questions they have, he is answering them to help them be better and make the team better.
Smith will do anything to make the team better because he knows everyone wants to win games on this Raiders team. Smith is more than just a quarterback for the Raiders, and that is why they traded for him. His value is unmatched, and now they are looking to get back to winning a lot of games together.
Pete Carroll and Geno Smith
"The Raider way, just win baby," said Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. "Coach Carroll has been winning 9-10 games a year for I do not know how long for the last 20 years, no matter where he has been at. I am not saying this because it matters, but I have won about 9-10 games for the last three years."
"So we know how to win and we know how to win together. And I think there is something to that. I know what he expects of me. I know what he wants me to do in terms of how to play the position. And I know he is going to do all the things to put me in a position to succeed."
