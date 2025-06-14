Assessing the Raiders' Production in Minicamp
After making a slew of changes this offseason, Las Vegas has many unknowns as the season nears. Luckily, minicamp gave the Raiders' coaching staff a chance to get a better idea of what to expect from what is a revamped roster.
“We learned a lot. The whole purpose here is to figure them out, figure guys out; it's a relationship that we that we're building on, that we need to know who we're teaching and how they operate, how they function and all that. So, the whole time has been about information gathering," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said.
"You would think it's all on the football field, but it's way more than that, and we've gone to great depths trying to get to understand our guys, what's important to them, what are their goals and their principles, and how they approach stuff so that we can better teach them and reach them. So, I wouldn't even know where to start. There's a million things."
Although the Raiders still need help at multiple positions, they have undoubtedly improved. Not only has the roster been upgraded this offseason, but the way the Raiders prepare has been upgraded as well.
After the completion of minicamp, Carroll noted where the team improved the most. Only so much can be done during minicamp because of league rules. Still, Carroll believes the coaching staff and the team established a quality work ethic.
"I think work ethic, really. I think the consistency in our work ethic. We came out of the OTA phase two when you can only go so far, you can only do so much. Then in phase three, we get to do a lot more against each other and work offense versus defense," Carroll said.
"And so they got to transfer the phase one, phase two, to the final phase into this mini camp. But even with that, there's so much restraint on them. It's really hard to do this right, because like I said, you've got to use your imagination, because you can't make the plays. So, sometimes we go a little bit too far. The league is aware of how we practice, because they know, and we had to stay within the guidelines, which we got done in good fashion."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this story now in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this story and minicamp in 2025.