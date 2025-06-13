WATCH: Raiders OL D.J. Glaze Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--After earning a starting position last season as a rookie, second-year offensive lineman D.J. Glaze is back and ready to show he has gotten even better this offseason.
Following minicamp, Glaze addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' cornerback Jakorian Bennett spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Decamerion Richardson had to go into action last year, got a lot of reps. How important was that for his just growth as NFL player?
Bennett: "A lot, you know what helped me was experience, so him going out there in that fire, like, he handled it well. And I was always in his corner, if you need anything, I'm there for him, because I know how it is being a rookie out there, you're like a deer in headlights sometimes. But he handled it well, though."
Q: A year ago, at this time, we kept hearing your name, and we talked about guys who were having a great off season, really putting the work in. I remember the coaching staff talking you up in that way. Did you kind of run back the same thing you've done these last few months? Or did the recovery make you change things up?
Bennett: "No change, man, it's all about the work. Just daily deposits each and every day. That's how I go into it. Because, I go into the mindset, if you put the work in, let's go pay off. And so, yeah, I'm just going there just trying to, I'm just trying to be a dog and be the best version of myself I can be."
Q: What kind of coach is Marcus Robertson to you, somebody that's had experience with this organization in the past?
Bennett: "M-Rob [Marcus Robertson] he played, he was a great player, too. So him just kind of having that experience on the field kind of separates his expertise. And so, yeah, he just kind of give you a little nuggets that's outside of the X's and O's to say.
Q: Since your rookie year you've been one of the fastest guys on the team. The Raiders drafted a pair of 4.3 guys. Right now, do you see yourself as the fastest still?
Bennett: "A thousand percent. I'm the fastest by far."
Q: What have you thought of Dont'e Thornton Jr.? A lot of talk about his speed and size.
Bennett: "Yeah, he's nice, like six-five, 4.3 fast, so he got it. But he's going to continue to sharpen it up, and he's going to help us a lot for sure."
