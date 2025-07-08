Ranking the Raiders' Most Critical Unit
Football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage. The Las Vegas Raiders believe they have a solid group of linemen that will perform well this season.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. Buday ranked the Raiders' offensive line as the 18th-best in the league heading into the season.
Following a slow start to his season during which he allowed multiple sacks, Kolton Miller showed in 2024 once again that he brings excellent pass-blocking chops at left tackle. His 82.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranked 11th among all offensive tackles," Buday said.
"Dylan Parham enjoyed a breakout season at left guard, posting a 17th-ranked 74.3 PFF overall grade. Right tackle DJ Glaze and center Jackson Powers-Johnson showed promising signs as rookies, but they need to take a step forward for the Raiders' offensive line to be considered above average."
The Raiders are expecting plenty from Powers-Johnson this season, as he takes over the Raiders' starting center position.
"Yeah, the only thing I don't like about BC [Brennan Carroll] is he was at Washington. But other than that, he's been, honestly, so amazing. I mean, these coaches are awesome. They bring the juice and bring the fire every single day," Powers-Johnson said.
"I'm excited to go into work every day and be able to be coached by him. And I think they're helping me out so much. This has kind of really been one of my best off-season’s I've had just because how much they're coaching, how much detail and how much their infectious attitudes have impressed on us.”
Powers-Johnson believes the Raiders offense as a whole has improved this offseason, especially at their skill positions. Las Vegas loaded up on offensive talent in the NFL Draft.
"Speed and the guys we've added, and kind of the mentality around it too. I mean, we've talked about [Ashton] Jeanty. Dont’e Thornton is another huge one. Everyone's talking about him. I recruited him to Oregon, so I'll take a little bit of that (credit), but he's a baller," Powers-Johnson said.
"I mean, you look at [Jack] Bech, Kobs [Jakobi Meyers, Geno [Smith]. I mean speed and then go back to Jeanty with running the ball, I think we have a lot of speed running around but I think we also have a lot of power. And it's just a lot of new, exciting things and a lot of weapons on offense.”
