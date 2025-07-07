How the Raiders Will Approach a Critical Position Group
No other position on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster was as impacted by free agency as their group of linebackers. After replacing Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo with Elandon Roberts and Devin White, Raiders Linebackers Coach John Glenn explained his thoughts on the unit.
"I think when you look at what we are trying to do at linebacker right now; obviously, we lost some key pieces. We were certainly sad to see people, but it was also an opportunity for new faces and new players to get a chance at a new beginning. So, the first thing we wanted to establish is a physical nature at the position," Glenn said.
"I think when you look at E Rob [Elandon Roberts], that is what he brings. He brings a physical stature to the position that people are going to have to deal with.
"The Raiders also added veteran linebacker and former first-round pick Devin White to the roster earlier this season. White won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay with the Raiders minority owner, Tom Brady.
"Then, another addition, Devin White, we are bringing speed and someone who can play in space. Someone that has been there and done that. It was another opportunity for us to get another fast linebacker that has an opportunity to show exactly who he is," Glenn said.
"I think what makes him unique is his versatility. You have a linebacker that can play both the Mike spot and the Will spot. You can do certain things with him. He can handle multiple things. He can pressure, he can play in space. He has got good speed, and we are just delighted to have him around here."
Following the completion of Organized Team Activities, White explained his goals for the upcoming season, after last season was a down one for him.
The Raiders need White to stay healthy and provide them with the kind of play he has been known for throughout most of his career.
"Just prove that I'm a leader, I'm still a leader, I can have a high impact on the team even in the community as well. Just showing I'm a good person, I've got a good personality. I'm a team favorite. All my teammates like me and they know they're going to get the best out of me. Those are the main goals, and just also just going out there and playing to that All-Pro, Pro Bowl level," White said.
"If that's not why I'm playing the game, then I shouldn't be out there. So, I can put that on front street as what I'm trying to do, and that's just be the best I could be, and I'm surrounded by a bunch of guys that can help me be the best that I can be. Because it's 11 men on the field when we're going to war on defense. So, those guys are going to make me better, and I'm going to make them better."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this belief!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this belief!