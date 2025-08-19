Five Critical Observations from Today’s Raiders Practice
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL Training Camp is winding down, and today the Silver and Black returned to practice.
Watching from my vantage point, five players specifically stood out, and with camp coming to an end soon, I share who they are and what they did.
Laube is a Dawg
When Tommy Mellott’s name came across the wire at the 2025 NFL Draft, the message was sent. The new staff admittedly didn’t even know who he was when they arrived.
All the pride of Westhampton, New York has done is keep his head down, his mouth shut, and play like a straight-up vigilante trying to destroy anyone getting in the way of his NFL dream.
Like a rabid dog, the pint-sized (allegedly 5’9” 204#) baller has taken it to defensive linemen, linebackers, and everyone trying to get in his way to a roster spot.
Say what you want about Laube, inside that tiny frame is the heart of Mike Tyson and the love of the game of football that would make Al Davis fall in love with him.
The nicest young man you will ever meet off the field has the heart of a champion, and I believe, a spot on the roster.
He looked great today, and the coaches and management know his name now—a great sign.
There's an adage that says it doesn't matter the size of the dog in the fight; what truly matters is the size of the fight in the dog. Laube may be the size of a Yorkie, but this young pup plays with the energy and spirit of a Saint Bernard.
Geno the Field General
Geno had one foul pass today, and ironically, it was intercepted by Terrell Edmunds. Despite that throw, he skillfully directed his offense with efficiency, taking advantage of the defense's weaknesses. With pinpoint accuracy, reminiscent of a laser-guided missile, he delivered passes at every level and to every part of the field.
Not since I covered Matthew Stafford have I seen a quarterback with such mastery of the offense. When you combine that with his exceptional leadership skills, he truly acts as the general of this unit.
I observed him encouraging teammates on the defensive side of the ball twice today, and he also took the time to mentor the two quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart.
While he isn't Tom Brady, the Raiders don’t need that. He is the best version of Geno Smith, and that's exactly what the Silver and Black need.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, Carrying His Lunch Pail
Say what you will about JPJ, but the young man has changed positions and fought his way to where he is now. Alex Cappa returned to practice today, but there was no competition; JPJ retained his spot with the starters. Demonstrating a "bend but don’t break" mentality, he hasn’t faltered.
I have consistently maintained that I expect him to be a starter, and my stance hasn’t changed. I am confident that Cappa will get some practice reps with the starters, but JPJ’s presence today was significant.
He is playing with intensity, yet he is also playing smart. Last year, he accumulated 14 penalties; while playing with passion is commendable, playing recklessly and drawing penalties will not be acceptable to coaches like Pete Carroll or Chip Kelly.
No one wants JPJ to tone down his competitive spirit; instead, they want him to manage how that intensity is expressed. Dominating your opponent is admirable, but crippling your team with penalties is not.
JPJ is a fighter, and he will be just fine. This competition is setting him up for great success.
He will never stop carrying his lunch pail; he is proud of his blue-collar roots. He doesn’t need to prove his toughness; everyone knows it. Now, he must demonstrate his intelligence by managing his rage and passion. And he will.
People have bet against JPJ his entire life, and everyone has lost. I, for one, believe in him and support him. Bet against him at your own risk.
Kyu is Making Wide Receiver Blu
Kyu Blu Kelly has excelled as training camp has progressed and has not looked back. Like a racehorse charging down the stretch at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby, he has kicked into high gear since camp began, resembling a jet flown by Tom Cruise.
He consistently faced off against the best that Chip Kelly and the Raiders' offense had to offer, and he continued to stand out. His physicality, flexibility, and short memory are impressive. Just when it seems he can't improve any further, he proves everyone wrong.
Today was no exception.
Mayer I Help You?
Michael Mayer was the top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft. The superstar out of Notre Dame was seen as the complete package. While his first two years did not go as planned, his third year is starting to look like the breakout season everyone anticipated the Raiders would get.
Great catches, solid blocking, and outstanding physicality have all been trademarks of Mayer. It's also important to highlight his football IQ. I wouldn’t be surprised if Brock Bowers requires constant double teams this year, while Mayer puts up better numbers than the Raiders' sophomore standout.
Today’s practice felt more like a highlight reel than a typical session. Mayer has rediscovered the joy of the game he once loved, and it shows in his performance. His smile is back, his production is back, and the former Notre Dame superstar seems to be making a strong comeback.
