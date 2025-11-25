Why Pete Carroll's Change of Course Will Shape Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders season has long been decided as their flawed roster was unable to withstand the rigors of the regular season. The Raiders' offseason appeared to produce a team that was at least better than last season's Raiders team.

Most had reasonable expectations for the Raiders entering the season, with many also weary of the chances the Raiders could field a team with a losing record. The expectations for the Raiders at the start of the regular season was fair. Week 1 gave a glimpse of what could be.

Then, things went south in a hurry. Early injuries to Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer quickly showed how much Chip Kelly's chips were in the bags of his young, and talented tight ends. In theory, a healthy Bowers and Mayer were solid pieces to build an offensive philosphy around.

Carroll Changes Course

However, once both went down with an injury, it was evident there was no backup plan. Kelly had no other plan but to ride his tight ends with serviceable receivers and a questionable offensive line. Then, that questionable offensive line took hits it could afford to.

John Breech of CBS Sports noted how Kelly's inability to adjust once those injuries happened became the story of the Raiders' season. Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns confirmed Kelly had no idea what to do with what the tools he had.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) walks off the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

" The Raiders offensive coordinator is out after a Sunday performance that saw Geno Smith get sacked 10 times. Pete Carroll had never fired a coordinator during the middle of the season, but now, he's done it twice in less than three weeks. The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon back on Nov. 7.," Breech said.

The morning after firing Kelly, Carroll noted that the Raiders have to make the best with the offensive line and roster that they have available to them. Carroll firing a coordinator in the middle of the season may have gone against his tendencies historically, but this is unlike anything Carroll has experienced.

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"We got the guys we got, and so we're going to continue to have our guys battle to show what they can do and have their play time and what they earn during the week,” Carroll said.

“But more so, it's trying to get everybody connected with, really, the approach and the philosophy that really I've stood for for a long time. And so, we gave our guys a lot of leeway because of with the respect we have for the coaches, but it just hasn't quite gotten right, and I think we can do better."

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

