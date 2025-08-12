Carroll Gives an Update on a Critical Member of Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a work in progress. Although it may not be pretty at times, the Raiders are putting in the work during training camp to find the lineups that fit them the best. With as many new coaches and players the Raiders have, it will be process and it is unlikely to be a quick one.
Las Vegas is using the preseason to not only implement the many changes that they have made, but figure out which players they feel will help them execute at a high level this upcoming season.
Since the start of training camp, Raiders offensive lineman has showcased his versatility, playing both center and guard. However, after entering camp planning on playing primarily center, Powers-Johnson has played mainly right guard and has played many snaps with the second-string.
After the Raiders' preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Powers-Johnson has dressed to play but practiced sparingly. Carroll explained what is going on with the talented lineman, who entered training camp with high expectations.
Jackson Powers-Johnson Update
"He got hit in the ribs. He got punched in the ribs [against Seattle] and tried to practice with it, and it was just sore. He's fine," Carroll said.
"He is definitely a physical football player, and at the guard spot, playing next to Jordan [Meredith], it showed up. It seemed to be a bit of a factor. We need consistency. We need those guys working together.
"Jordan's coming a long way at the center spot, but he played a really solid game right out of the chute. So we played him a lot, and played almost to half time, and that was to just give him enough reps so that we could have stuff on film that we can work from. Same with JPJ [Jackson Powers Johnson]."
In his search for the best possible set of players among each position group, Carroll noted that being a good teammate is nearly as important to him and his coaching staff as on-field performance. Carroll plans to change the Raiders' culture one step at a time.
"A statement would be if you want to play on a great team, you need to be a great teammate. Being a great teammate is given to the guys that you play with and feeling that responsibility. And so they're demonstrating that while they have their opportunities. It just feeds off one another, and we need to continue to call for it until they feel it and they embrace it and it's theirs. And so that's what we're working at gaining," Carroll said.
