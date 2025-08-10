WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Gives Training Camp Progress Report
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders hope Pete Carroll can work his magic this upcoming season, after an offseason filled with changes. Carroll has arguably one of the most challenging tasks of any coach in the league, as he tries to implement a more productive culture for the Raiders.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
Following training camp this month, Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On navigating his first three seasons in the NFL...
Tucker: "When people ask me what the NFL is like, that's what I say, ‘You get used to it.’ But hopefully the guys here, they'll be here for a long time. And I love everybody that's here. It's great for us, but for me, that's what it's like to become a pro, to be able to adapt and change. And you learn things, different offenses. This is a different offense than the previous one. Then that was different than the previous one. So, you learn things along the way, and then you just continue to go out there and execute."
On being one of the oldest players in the wide receivers room...
Tucker: "It's crazy. I mean, it's funny because some of those guys are actually the same age as me, so it's like, man. But yeah, I mean, I'm kind of like a vet now, so my goal is to help those guys progress. And I'm not too far off from them. I was just a rookie, literally two years ago. So, to help them in any way with things that I struggled with my rookie year so that hopefully they can avoid them and play well the whole year and build on that."
On lessons he learned as a rookie...
Tucker: "Just not letting the moment get too big for you, you know what I mean? Like, you're a rookie, everything's new. Your first training camp practice, that's new. Your first Monday night game, that's new. So, everything's new, but that's like someone giving you the answers to the test. If they tell you that the answer is B before, you know it's B. So, I just kind of help them with those types of things. And just make sure that the moment doesn't get too big for them, because at the end of the day, it's football. It's a 100 yard field. Whether you guys are out there, fans are out there or not, it's still a brown football and it's still 100-yards."
