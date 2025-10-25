Raiders May Have a Trade Dilemma With Jakobi Meyers
It is no secret that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is looking for a trade. He made it clear before the season started and requested a trade after the Raiders did not give him the extension he was looking for.
The Raiders still have not given him that extension and there is a possibility that Meyers is playing in a different uniform before the NFL Trade Deadline is over.
Meyers is the Raiders' top wide receiver, and he has been a great receiver for the Raiders since coming over from New England a few years ago. Meyers had his best season with the Raiders last season, and he went over the 1000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He is a big-time pass catcher, and he is looking for a team that will give him an extension. If that is not with the Silver and Black, then he wants to go elsewhere.
Even with all this going on, Meyers has been a Pro at handling all of it. He did not hold out or sit out games. He continued to get ready for the season and has continued being the best teammate and player for the Raiders. That is something you do not usually see with a receiver when they are looking for a new deal. Meyers has been with the team the whole way and will continue to do that whether he gets traded or not.
The dilemma this causes for the Raiders? The fact that Meyers wants out, will clearly be wanted by other teams, and could give the lowly Raiders a solid haul.
With that in mind, the Raiders don't have a ready-made receiver to step in for Meyers and trading him would make a struggling offense even worse.
To show how valued Meyers is, ESPN ranked Meyers No. 5 in their list of top players that could be on the move.
5. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
"Meyers wanted a new deal before the season and didn't get one despite a trade request. He appears poised for 2026 free agency. He leads the Raiders in targets (42) despite missing Week 7, and he is drawing interest at an ideal time for a Raiders team in transition. But there's no consensus leaguewide on exactly what Las Vegas will do. Multiple execs told me they believe the team is open to a deal but is not actively looking for trade partners."
"Another, however, believes the Raiders would prefer to wait until after the season to make any sweeping changes, due in part to the presence of Pete Carroll. The type of offers that roll in over the next two weeks could determine the course of action here."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the Raiders.