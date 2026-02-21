Where Raiders' Maxx Crosby Ranks Among Peers After 2025 Campaign

Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League. Crosby is one of one, and there is no other player like him in the league. Crosby comes into work every day to get better and look at different ways he could help his team.

It is not just during the season but in the offseason as well. Crosby puts in the work every day. That is what makes him the best. He does not take it for granted, and he shows up every day looking to show and prove why he is the best.

Crosby is on the field most of the time. It is hard to take him off that field, no matter what. He plays every snap when he can.

That is why you saw him upset last season when the Raiders did not let him finish the season. He wanted to be out there with his teammates, no matter what the season turned out to be. He is a competitor and one who instills fear in any team that he is facing. When they plan for the Raiders, they have the number "98" written all over that game plan.

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn attend the game between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Crosby put up another Pro Bowl season. That is not surprising because it puts in all the hard work. He is the first one in the building and the last one to leave. He is looking to turn this franchise around, and that has been the mindset since being drafted to the Silver and Black in 2019. Crosby is the face of the franchise, and you are not going to find another player like Crosby ever. He is special, and next season he is going to do the same and be better, and dominate.

PFF gave their rankings of the best players from last season. This list includes both sides of the ball. Here is where they put Crosby.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

69. EDGE Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Injuries slowed Crosby in 2025, and the Raiders opted to sit him for the final two games of the season — potentially to preserve his trade value ahead of this offseason. He still ranked 14th at the position in PFF overall grade (79.7). Through Week 16, when he took his final snaps of the season, Crosby had notched 53 quarterback pressures, tying him for the 20th most among edge defenders.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crosby wants to be a Raider and wants to be part of solution that brings success to this franchise. He is clearly still a top player, and now we will wait to see what he does during the Kubiak era.

