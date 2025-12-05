Why the Raiders' Offensive Issues Go Far Beyond Geno Smith

The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few issues holding them back this season.

Smith's Plight

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the most significant issue plaguing the Raiders as they navigate a disastrous season. As easy as it is to point to the quarterback, and for all of the things Geno Smith could legitimately do better, he cannot do everything. He has had essentially no help.

"Geno Smith has taken 25 sacks over the past four weeks, 12 more than any other quarterback. No single culprit stands out in protection, as seven different Raiders have surrendered multiple sacks during that span, including all of their starting offensive linemen. They now face a Broncos defense that sacked Smith six times in Week 10 and is averaging 5.1 sacks per game, a pace that would be the highest in the PFF era if sustained through the end of the season," PFF said.

After firing Chip Kelly, the Raiders have turned to Greg Olson to call plays as the team's interim offensive coordinator. On Thursday, Olson explained that every coordinator sees things differently, which could give the Raiders a puncher's chance on Sunday against the Broncos.

"Well, I think everyone sees the game differently, to your point. And so, it was only three games ago for them, and obviously they've had a bye, so they've only played two games since. So, we've got a pretty good idea a little bit in terms of looking at their tendencies,” Olson said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“And obviously, I've been in the division. I've seen a lot of these players, really, but it does help that we played them before, and we've got a lot of things that we got to clean up, not only against Denver, but the rest of the schedule in terms of what we're doing on third downs."

Olson noted that the Raiders are aiming to establish a solid identity on offense after not doing so in the first 12 games of the season, with Kelly leading the way. Las Vegas' offense has struggled the entire season, but it still has five games remaining to make progress.

"Yeah, that's the plan going forward, and again, it wasn't our offense, I guess. So, I'll continue to kind of do the things that I feel real comfortable with and the things that I've done in the past as well as implement some of the things that we've had here,” Olson said.

“Fortunately, I've got a strong staff, and so the guys have been great in the staff room in terms of suggestions and ideas and whatnot. So, we'll look at changing a little bit each week."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks to head coach Pete Carroll in game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

