One Stat The Raiders Must Improve in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in all of football last season. Their run game was horrible, and no matter what they tried, it did not work out. The Raiders are now looking to get the run game going in 2025, and they will need it to get things going in the right direction. If the team wants to have a successful season, they will need to improve one last place stat.
"The Raiders were last in the NFL in yards per rush, EPA (expected points added) per rush and success rate on run plays last season. They averaged 3.6 yards per carry, which was 0.3 worse than anyone else. That's a big reason Ashton Jeanty is a Raider," said Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports.
"While positional value says that a 4-13 team drafting a running back sixth overall might be unwise, it was hard for Las Vegas to pass on an elite prospect like Jeanty. He was ridiculously productive at Boise State, a master of making defenders miss tackles."
"Pete Carroll has always leaned on the run game, Chip Kelly has had some great rushing attacks through the years and Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in years. The Raiders shouldn't finish anywhere near the worst rushing attack in the NFL this season."
The Raiders took running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And he was the player the Raiders were going to take along. Jeanty will lead the Raiders back backfield next season and give Carroll the running game that he likes for his offense to have. Jeanty is something special, and Carroll knows that and will do everything to make him a top back in the NFL.
Jeanty was the best running back in college last season. He has one of the best seasons in college football history. He was a Heisman finalist and led his Boise State team to the college football playoffs. Something that many did not think was possible, but that is what Jeanty did. Last season, he had all eyes on him and going into his rookie season, it will be the same.
The Raiders offense will look different next season. And Jeanty will be leading the way for the Silver and Black in the backfield. But all the pressure will not be on him. The Raiders have paired him with veteran quarterback Geno Smith and other weapons to have a successful season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the Raiders and more throughout the year.
You can now find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to see all of our content!