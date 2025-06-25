Raiders' Top Candidates for Offensive Player of the Year
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense next season will be something fun to watch. This offseason, the Raiders have gone through a major shake-up from last year. The Silver and Black have a new head coach in place in Pete Carroll. The team also welcomed in a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who has a lot of experience in the NFL and has had good offenses in the league.
The Raiders are set to have a major comeback on the offensive side of the ball in 2025. One big reason is that they went out and got their veteran quarterback that they have been searching for. Yes, Geno Smith is now a Raider and will look to give the team good quarterback play, something the Raiders have not had in the last couple of years.
The Raiders also went after running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is another big position for the Raiders. Last season, they had the worst run game in the NFL. They will look to change that next season and have put themselves in the right position to find success in running the ball. That will go a long way toward telling if the Raiders will have a successful season in 2025 or not.
With a lot of new weapons for the Silver and Black, that leads us to potential candidates for Offensive Player of the Year. One candidate will be Brock Bowers. Bowers had a historic season for the Raiders in his rookie year. Bowers broke multiple records and is considered by many as the best tight end in all of football. Now he will be paired up with Geno Smith, and it could be magic for both of them.
That leads us to Smith. Smith can give this offense a lot to look forward to. Smith can have a great season with the Silver and Black next season. He is in a prime position to have that type of season with all the weapons he will have on the offensive side of the ball. Smith is also a good quarterback himself, and it will not be surprising to see him continue to do good things next season.
The final candidate is Jeanty. Jeanty had a historic season last season in college. He is expected to carry the load for the Raiders. And if they have a run-heavy team, Jeanty will look to show why he will be the best running back in the NFL.
