Podcast: How the Raiders are Displaying Aggressive Intelligence
LAS VEGAS -- The Las Vegas Raiders are displaying aggressive intelligence with Tom Brady and John Spytek leading the charge.
In this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider podcast, our Hondo Carpenter and the Spun's Matt Hladik discuss how the silver and black is making big-time moves.
You can watch that entire podcast below:
Pete Carroll from Monday's introductory press conference for quarterback Geno Smith.
Q: We haven't talked since you guys acquired Geno Smith. How'd that all kind of come about? And what do you feel like he gives the Raiders? Coach Carroll: "Yeah, getting Geno [Smith] was a really important part of this puzzle, putting it together. We have really a rich background, and it was really important to me, because I know what we can count on. We have a guy that is such a great worker. He's grown so much through his career, been through so much and overcome so much. I love the way he approaches the game. He's serious, he's competitive, works his tail off, and he's a great leader in that regard, leads the guys by the way he takes to the game. And man, he's talented, really talented.
And so I think the Geno story, it's worth mentioning, the guy sat for almost six years. And in that time, one he didn't get the wear and the tear, so that's why he moves so well and he runs really well still, but he took to the game in a manner that was really very impressive. He was able to, one day after another, take it like the very next play I'm playing. And I watched him for the four straight years when he wasn't playing, just never missed that opportunity to be focused in that manner. I mean it was just ridiculously impressive. So anyway, when he finally played, look what he's done. He's had three winning seasons, and he's a tremendous completion guy. He's durable, he's tough. So we're really, really fortunate to have him coming."
Q: You saw him as a backup for like you said, a few years. Did you ever feel like he was content just being that? Coach Carroll: "No. That's what I'm telling you, no, it came through from early on that he was going to approach it with the thought that he is going to play the next play. He's playing behind Russ [Russell Wilson, and Russ was in the middle of his career and doing great, and he realized what the situation was, but he never bought into it, never gave into it. That's what's so impressive about him."
