Raiders: Pete Carroll Candidly Reveals Insights About His Team
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will officially begin the Pete Carroll era at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT this Sunday in Foxborough against the New England Patriots.
Emotions are running high in Raider Nation, filled with hope and a sense of optimism. There is no one more qualified to inspire this than future Hall of Fame coach Pete Carroll.
Moments ago, Carroll addressed the media for the last time before the big game, where he candidly discussed the current state of his team and the outlook for the future.
The Numbers Don't Lie
When Pete Carroll was the head coach with the Seattle Seahawks, his record was 24-11 in games that kicked off at 10 AM PT.
In the world of football, the dreaded trop from the West to the East Coast is legendary.
Now certainly Carroll had good teams, but still the record is astounding. So, what does Pete Carroll ascribe his success to as his Raiders prepare to kick off on Sunday at 10 AM PT? He isn’t telling.
"I love going to the East Coast to play games. That's it. We got our way of doing it, and I know we've had a lot of success doing that, and it's never been an issue for us."
Carroll went on, however, to share a little bit about the secret to his success in those 10 AM PT games, and to true students of the game, you won’t be shocked.
“In those games you talked about, yeah, we were plus 28 turnover ratio. So you want to know how you win. That's how you win. Take care of the football."
In Geno, Pete Trusts!
Pete Carroll doesn’t like Geno Smith; he loves him.
Where most quarterbacks are calm and cool, Smith is emotional and a firebrand. Not buttoned up and stuff, Smith leads from the front, and with his heart.
What is it about Smith’s style that endeared him to Carroll?
"I love that in all of our players, and he's no different than E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] or Maxx [Crosby], those guys. They got the same kind of juice that they bring to the game. And we know that sometimes it's appropriate and sometimes it isn't, so we just have to work it with the quarterback position.”
Carroll went on to add, “But Geno [Smith] has been a fiery competitor since a little kid, and that's him being himself, and I want him to be as true to him as he can possibly be. And so, we'll work at all the rest of it."
So what does Carroll say to help Smith maintain a governor over his emotions? The answer is simple, and it shocks you.
"I really can't tell you that. That's moments. That's in the moments knowing what's going on with all the variables that are going on around it. But that's never been a problem. But you just got to feel it."
Savoring the Journey to this Point
The final practice before the first game is in the books. Carroll waxed warm, remembering how far the team has come since practice started this spring.
"We've had a great week. The whole preparation, all the way back to the springtime, has been leading to getting ready for this season coming up. This happens to be the first real game for us, an in-season game. And whether or not we hit it right or not, we're going to find out how we do and how we play.”
Carroll went on to share his philosophy, adding, “What I want these guys to do is play like they're capable and go out there and play the game that they know how to play, that we’ve come to count on them to be and do. And if we do that, we'll be fine."
Carroll opened up about his doctrine, his core belief of what he wants and what it will look like.
“We always want to balance the game out, and we want to do a really good job to do that. And that takes both sides of the football and the kicking game to work together to make that happen.”
Chip Kelly's Offense, Pete Carroll's Team
Carroll then spoke in more detail about the offense specifically, “Chip [Kelly] and I see eye to eye from the start, of this conversation that we had about coming here and all that, and I'm thrilled to be working with him, and I can't wait to see it all come to light in not just the first game, but it'll take us a month before you see really what we are and who we're becoming.”
But Carroll didn’t want to speculate what the Patriots will look like with Mike Vrabel, and I don’t blame him. There are too many variables.
“I don't know how they're doing it, but in our place right here, we know that balance is huge, and so we need to always, always take care of the football.”
Chips' Secret Weapon: Dont'e Thornton?
We previously reported how, during the last two weeks of training camp, Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly had Geno Smith and rookie WR Dont’e Thornton working on their timing with the long ball daily. Does the Raiders skipper think they are ready?
"It's just been ongoing. It's just been growing together, and he's worked hard enough from the very start that he's taking advantage of the opportunities that we've given him. He seems to be more comfortable than ever, and we're just getting started. We're a long ways away from what the finished product will be, but we certainly can see his play making ability.”
It is impossible not to be impressed with Thornton physically, and count his legendary coach among those who are.
“We see his speed, his ability to get off the ground, to catch the football. All of that is there. So we're just trying to get him started well, and just do what he's been doing in practice, and we'll take it from there."
McMhon is the Man
Special teams is vital in the game of football, and one critical area is the new 35-yard touchback rule. How has that impacted Carroll and Special Teams guru Tom McMahon’s preparation?
"It just feels different. It feels different when you start at the 35 every time, and you look at where the scoring zone begins, it's not very far away. A couple first downs and you’re there. So, I'm anxious to see what it factors in, but it's equal for everybody, and we'll just try to take full advantage of it, but we'll see what happens."
Raiders aren't Retired, they are Refired, UP!
With the retirement of Amari Cooper, John Spytek and Pete Carroll elevated Justin Shorter from the practice squad. What does Carroll like about Shorter’s game?
“Justin [Shorter]. Justin has been working his butt off the whole time. He's been part of our team throughout and it's because of the terrific work that he does on special teams, it makes him stand out above other receivers, and he stands out above a lot of receivers, most guys. He's physical, he's tough, he loves it, a great attitude, and he adds to everybody else's effort as well.”
So what did Carroll think of the sudden and surprising retirement of Cooper?
“As far as Coop [Amari Cooper], it's just the timing wasn't right for him. He didn't feel like he was ready to do it. He gave it a shot, and we gave him a shot. And I have much respect for him making that decision. And so, I wish him the best."
