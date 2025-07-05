Does Adding Veteran Safety Make Sense for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason to improve their team. They want to improve in a lot of areas of their team, and the moves can still be on their way. Next up for the Silver and Black is training camp, which will take place later this month. That will give the Raiders and their coaching staff a better look at the team and what players are going to be staying.
It also gives them a chance to see what position group still needs to improve before the start of the season. One position group that will be tested next season, because of their youth, is the safety group. That group will be led by safety Isaiah Pola-Mao next season. Pola-Mao had a good year last season, and the Raiders trust him to take over one of the starting roles at safety.
But on the other side of him is where the Raiders can have question marks still. The Raiders did sign Jeremy Chinn this offseason as well to boost the safety group next season. But the Raiders are still going to see if he is the other starter that is going to play alongside Pola-Mao. The back end of the Raiders defense is going to be critical next season.
If the Raiders want to add another safety, there is still a chance to add a veteran one. Safety Justin Simmons is still a free agent that the Silver and Black can go after. Simmons brings a lot of good qualities to a team, and the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders have seen it when Simmons played for their AFC West Division rival, the Denver Broncos.
Last season Simmons played for the Atlanta Falcons and had a good season.
If Simmons were to come in and play for the Raiders, he would be a good leader both on and off the field. He can also bring his leadership to help the other young safeties during the season and help them be successful when they get their chance to play.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, if he is going to bring a player into his team, most of the time he likes them to be a veteran with experience. And that is exactly what Simmons can do for the Raiders.
We also invite you to always follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr. Talk to us about this story and the defense now!
You can also talk Simmons when you find our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.