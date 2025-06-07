Where Does the Raiders' Offensive Line Rank?
The Las Vegas Raiders will do their best to get the offense to play way better than they did last season in 2025. They have made all the right moves this offseason to get the offense going again next season. The Raiders' offense was awful in 2024, with no run game and not good play from the quarterback position.
But this offseason they went after veteran quarterback Geno Smith and now have the veteran leader they have been looking for at the most important position on the football field. Smith will also give the Silver and Black the stability they have been looking for at the quarterback position.
One thing that will help Smith and the rest of the offense is the offensive line. Last season, the Raiders' offensive line came alive at the end of the season. The rookies played well and they were led by veteran left tackle and one of the best, Kolton Miller.
In 2025, the Raiders will be led once again by Miller, but now the rookies will get more experience, and they have also brought in a couple of veterans to battle it out for some positions on the offensive line.
The Raiders' offensive line could be one good unit next season. They need to protect their new quarterback, Smith, and open up lines for their new rookie running back and sixth overall pick. Ashton Jeanty.
Before we get to the season, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked the Raiders' offensive line.
In the NFL, we love to talk about quarterbacks, wide receivers, edge rushers and, well, all the playmaking positions. What we probably don't do enough is give proper recognition -- or critique -- to the trenches. Everything starts up front, as they say, and most of the NFL's powerhouse franchises live and die based on the strength and reliability of their offensive lines.
They put the Raiders in the B tier.
B Tier - Above Average (8)
Far more than serviceable, if not special.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa, DJ Glaze
The Raiders offensive line starters are not all set in stone just yet. Training camp is going to be a big part of determining who the five are for the Raiders that will lead the way upfront and get the offense going.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS to talk the OL.
You can now find our Facebook page right now, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.