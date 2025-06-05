Which Raiders OL Will Make 53-Man Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like on the offensive line on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Thayer Munford Jr. has played right tackle at a good level and left tackle. He is a good swing prospect. It will not shock me if he does not beat out DJ Glaze, to trade because it is hard to keep three tackles," said Carpenter.
"The next guy I have make it is the sixth rookie, Charles Grant. I love this guy from William & Mary. He got all the intangibles."
"This man is the most underrated left tackle in the entirety of the NFL and that is Kolton Miller ... Miller is respected on this football team."
"The other starting tackle ... second year guy, DJ Glaze ... He is really good after a rookie season."
"The next guy, center, interior offensive linemen, Jackson Powers-Johnson. What a kid ... He just approaches the game of football with that right attuite."
"Raiders go out and get a seasoned guard, Alex Cappa. He is the starting right guard right now. I think it is going to be hard for someone to move him"
"The next guys that is going to make the roster is Caleb Rogers. He has some position flexibility."
"Then you come to your starting left guard Jordan Meredith. This guy really burst on the scene last year."
"The next guy could be traded, and that is Dylan Parham. "He has been a starter since he got here and played good. Dylan is a very good guard."
