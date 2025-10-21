Raiders' Pete Carroll Must Face the Music Following Blowout Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is close to spiraling out of control after a 31-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Las Vegas failed to put up much of a fight against its division rival. Las Vegas entered the matchup without some of its best players, and it showed.
Although the Chiefs would have likely beaten the Raiders even if the Raiders were fully healthy, the complete domination displayed on Sunday would have likely not gone quite the way that it did. Las Vegas looked like a team that had no shot against the Chiefs.
More importantly, the Raiders looked like a team that did not believe in themselves, which is more shocking than the loss itself. Las Vegas limps into its Bye Week searching for answers that it may not have at the moment. Aside from injured players returning, the Raiders need help.
The Raiders have lost four of their past five games and have issues that are close to derailing the season. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll addressed the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs and their approach to the upcoming Bye Week. Las Vegas has plenty of work to do.
Las Vegas' season is up in the air and has the potential to get even worse with two games against the Denver Broncos, one game against the Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers remaining. Las Vegas also has games against the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon.
The Raiders made enough changes over the offseason to expect better results. However, injuries to critical players, poor playcalling, and poor execution have plagued the Raiders through the first half of the season. Luckily, most of those issues are fixable enough to field a competitive team.
It is on Carroll and the Raiders' coaching staff to ensure their players properly prepare over the Bye Week for the second half of the season. Las Vegas must change something up or continue to get similar results. Losses are bound to happen in the National Football League.
Still, the Raiders cannot afford to look as bad as they did against the Chiefs on Sunday and expect things to improve without making significant changes. The injuries the Raiders suffered are severe, but should not lead to a team being as flat and disinterested as the Raiders seemed to be Sunday.
