Raiders' Pete Carroll Faces Biggest Adversity Yet After Chiefs Debacle
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--The Las Vegas Raiders' blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a case of all of their fatal flaws being exposed at the same time. Technically, the Raiders and Chiefs are rivals, but it has been anything but competitive. Sunday was more of the same for the Raiders .
The Raiders injuries are easy to point to as the reason for such a poor performance. Most teams would struggle without their starting left tackle and top two receiving options. However, competition has been the Raiders' mantra under Pete Carroll. They did not compete well against the Chiefs.
Watch Pete Carroll Adress Sunday's Loss
Las Vegas did not have much of a chance from the start, as quick three and outs, poor offensive calls and performance made the already challenging task of keeping up with Patrick Mahomes even more difficult. The Raiders were overmatched, which is understandable.
However, their total lack of competitive fire was surprising to see from a team who's coach has emphasized competition as much as Carroll. The Raiders beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead was always a long shot, but a total lack of fight was unquestionably shocking.
The Raiders now head into a much needed Bye Week after losing four out their final five games. Aside from Bowers and Meyers getting healthy and returning, the Raiders have very few, if any answers for the issues that are plaguing their team.
The Raiders' issue is roster composition. It will take them another few offseasons to undo the roster problems Las Vegas has. The Raiders' shutout loss to the Chiefs was proof of how far the Raiders have to go to even be competitive in the AFC West, let alone within the league as a whole.
Las Vegas entered the season with a top-heavy roster that could not afford any injuries whatsoever, only to suffer injuries to several players who are critical to their success. Still, every team in the league is dealing with injuries, few teams have looked as lifeless as the Raiders did Sunday.
The Raiders' bye week could not have come at a better time. Las Vegas desperately needs a chance to stop, and regroup from what has been a taxing, yet disappointing first seven weeks of the regular season. The season is far from over, but Carroll must take the time off to get his guys right.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take