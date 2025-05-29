Shocking Selection Made in Search of the Raiders' Best Player
The Las Vegas Raiders' roster is still in need of help as next season approaches. However, the Raiders have had some of the best individual talent as multiple positions. Las Vegas has also had several young players on the rise, even though the past two seasons have been disappointing.
Veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby has been the most dependable player the Raiders have had on their roster since he was drafted in 2019. Crosby has registered 366 tackles, nearly 60 sacks, and has rarely missed time. Crosby started every game for the Raiders for four consecutive seasons.
Last season, Crosby missed the final five games of the season due to injury. After Organized Team Activities, he explained what it felt like to return.
"It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an offseason. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing every single day, and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses," Crosby said.
"It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates."
Crosby is undoubtedly one of the best in the league at his position and one of the best players the Raiders have. Most would agree that Crosby is the best player on the roster, but not everyone would agree with that. Las Vegas continues to add top-tier talent such as tight end Brock Bowers.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network believes Bowers, not Crosby, is the team's best player.
"Maxx Crosby is one of the top edge rushers in the NFL, making him an extremely difficult snub here. While he’s been consistent throughout his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, it’s hard to ignore the season that Brock Bowers had in 2024," Infante said.
"Bowers set rookie records for the most total receptions in a single season, as well as breaking the receiving yards record for a rookie tight end. He’s a rare athlete at the tight end position and has already proven himself as a difference-maker on offense."
