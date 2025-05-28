Raiders' Star Maxx Crosby Primed For a Big Season
Before last season, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby appeared in every game the Raiders have had since they drafted him in 2019. Crosby started every game for the Raiders for four consecutive seasons before last season.
Crosby has undoubtedly been the Raiders' most consistent player in availability and effort and has been one of the best defensive ends in the National Football League for most of his career. He has accumulated nearly 60 sacks and over 360 tackles during his career.
However, like many other players on the Raiders last season, Crosby was bitten by the injury bug, forcing him to miss the final five games of the season. He has fully healed and is back with the team.
Zolton Buday of Pro Football Focus believes Crosby is one of the top veterans in the NFL who is set to have a bounce-back season. The Raiders are eager to get their star defensive lineman back.
"Between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, Crosby earned a PFF overall grade above 90.0 each year, consistently ranking among the top four edge defenders. Over those three years, his combined 93.1 overall grade ranked third at the position, trailing only Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. His 18.6% pass-rush win rate and 15.9% pressure rate both ranked sixth," Buday said.
"However, Crosby took a step back in 2024, posting a 74.3 overall grade, 25th among 119 qualifying edge defenders. His pass-rush win rate dropped to 12.6% (42nd), and his pressure rate declined to 13.4% (29th)."
Although Crosby has had a productive career, he still has plenty left in the tank. This is especially true, given that the Raiders have one of the best rosters they have had in years. Las Vegas' offense failed to possess the ball much last season, often leaving Crosby and the defense out to dry.
"Still, at just 28 years old entering the 2025 season, there’s no reason to believe Crosby’s decline will continue. In fact, the Raiders’ improved offense, bolstered by the additions of Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty, could create more favorable game scripts, putting Crosby in better positions to impact games defensively," Buday said.
The Raiders' defense has plenty of questions heading into this season, as the unit lost nearly half of its starters in free agency. Crosby is back and ready to be a constant on a roster full of change.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about this player in 2025.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this player in 2025.