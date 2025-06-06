Raiders Defensive Triplets Ranked
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders did not have a lot to be happy about as their season was a disappointment overall. But one thing that kept them in games and was the best unit on the team was the Raiders' defense.
The defense gave the team life every game, and they gave the offense a lot of opportunities last season, when the team was really struggling to get another going for them.
Heading into the 2025 season, the Silver and Black will lose a significant amount of talent on the defensive side, with most of it being starters. But the Raiders are not panicking because new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek have brought in their own players that they believe will fit right in on the defensive side of the ball and get things rolling for them next season.
One thing that is flying under the radar for the Raiders is their ability to keep two key coaches on the defensive side of the ball. The franchise was able to keep defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and defensive line coach Rob Leonard. These two have been a huge reason why the Raiders' defense has gotten better over the last few seasons.
They have been a big piece to the Raiders team as a whole and have developed the young talent on this roster and have made players like Maxx Crosby better each and every year.
Heading into the new season, the Raiders are going to have a lot of new faces on the defensive side of the ball but Graham and Leonard are two of the best and they will have there players ready to go and have the defense playing well like they have each and every season since they been in Las Vegas.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently gave his ranking of the Raiders' defensive triplets and here is where he ranked them.
Triplets: Maxx Crosby, Elandon Roberts, Jakorian Bennett
Crosby and the rest of the Raiders’ defensive line will need to create havoc at the line of scrimmage to help the back end of this defense. Bennett did show plenty of promise before a shoulder injury limited him to 10 games last season.
