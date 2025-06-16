What Raiders' Coaching Staff is Focusing On
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving in the right direction this offseason. They have put together the right coaching staff and the players to get things headed in the right direction next season. The Raiders are trying to have a good turn around and they know that they will need everyone who will be on the roster to have a good summer to make it happen on all sides of the ball.
The Raiders coaching staff knows that the team needs to learn how their scheme works and how to put the players in the best position to be successful. The Raiders roster will be filled with a lot of young talent, and with a mostly new coaching staff, they will need all hands on deck teaching and giving these young players the best coaching possible.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about what makes the Raiders coaching staff so special on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Something else that has stood out with me is you know you hear a lot of coaches say everyone is equal and then you watch practice and it is not that way," said Carpenter. "One of the things that has really stood out to me, watching Pete Carroll and his staff, whether it is an undrafted free agent, that neither one of us has a shot of making the practice squad up to make Maxx Crosby, every one is coached the same. Everyone gets individual attention."
"And to me, that is sending a message. We do not care where you are picked or how much money you make. The best players are going to play. I wanted to watch that closely because I know that actions speak louder than words. And Pete Carroll's actions match his words."
"I was watching Robbie when the defensive line was on the sleds and he was coaching up a player, honestly I had to check the roster to see who it was, and he was spending a decent amount of time with them," said Trezevant. "So I definitely noticed that as well. And like you, I noticed that as well. I was happy you said the staff, because it is not just Pete Carroll. From top to bottom.
