The Free Agent that the Raiders Cannot Afford to Lose

The Las Vegas Raiders will be in on most of the top free agents at positions of need this offseason. However, they must figure out what to do with the pending free agents currently on their roster. Below is the one free agent the Raiders cannot afford to lose, but probably will.

The One Las Vegas cannot Afford to Lose

The Raiders ' roster has plenty of needs, and not just surface level ones. Las Vegas' roster is one of the worst in the National Football League. No position is that truer for the Raiders than at the cornerback position. The Raiders' best corner in 2025 was veteran Eric Stokes, will be a free agent.

Stokes is set to become a free agent, and Las Vegas has few cornerbacks other than Stokes and Darien Porter that they can truly depend on moving forward. Stokes was by far the team's most dependable corner and the Raiders could very well be outbid for his services.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek took an honest reflection inward on one aspect of last offseason, his first as a general manager, that he wishes he could do over. Las Vegas let several talented players leave in free agency last offseason, who had productive seasons.

As the Raiders embark on what will be a critical offseason, that will be one of Spytek's biggest challenges. Las Vegas needs Spytek to connect on a higher percentage of moves this offseason than last season. Although it is worth noting that 2025 had more to do with coaching than anything.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here,” Spytek said.

“And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world."

Spytek's task of choosing which pending free agents to keep and which ones to let go should be easier than last offseason, as he has a better feel for the team. However, it will still be challenging, as the Raiders have enough cap space and draft picks to avoid making any moves out of desperation.

Las Vegas has 10 draft picks, and could potentially add more closer to the draft. They have upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency. Like their draft pics, their cap space can increase as well, depending on how things shake out elsewhere on the roster. Get ready for a big Raiders' offseason.

