Why the Raiders Are One of the Winners of Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading in the right direction this offseason. All the moves they have made have put the franchise in a position to be successful not only in 2025 but in the future.
The Silver and Black brought in head coach Pete Carroll to get things in order on the field and the locker room. He brings his experience and leadership that the team needed.
The Raiders also went after John Spytek who is the new general manager for the Raiders. He knows how to find talent in all areas and his well-respected around the National Football League. He has a special relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady as well. They know each other from their days at Michigan and when they were together in Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl.
Carroll and Spytek then traded for the quarterback they wanted, Geno Smith. Smith gives the Raiders a massive upgrade for the team. They have been looking for a quarterback like Smith for a long time. Now that they have him, he will build that chemistry with the team and all the coaches. He reunites with Carroll after they spent time together in Seattle, and Carroll helped Smith turn his career around.
Now that the Raiders have had a good offseason they will have to prove they can build off that by winning games starting next season.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated named the Raiders has winners of the offseason.
"I almost had the Raiders in the “indifferent section” below because this roster screams eight or nine wins. But then I reminded myself that’s a lot better than what the Silver & Black have done most seasons this century.
The trade for Geno Smith gives the Raiders a considerable quarterback upgrade. Maybe Smith will be this team’s version of Alex Smith, who helped the Chiefs become competitive before drafting Patrick Mahomes.
This franchise hasn’t been used to winning in a very long time and just added a bunch of winners this offseason at critical positions. Coach Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek and new minority owner Tom Brady are now calling the shots for Mark Davis."
The Raiders will be a fun team to watch in 2025, and the NFL is always better when the Silver and Black are winning games.
