Pete Carroll Has Company on All-Time Wins List
After a hiatus from coaching in 2024, new Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has a chance to, once again, move up in the ranks of coaching wins for all time. However, there's a host of NFL bosses currently in line to do the same thing.
Who among current HCs are joining the 73-year-old Super Bowl champion in rising to legendary status?
Coach Carroll, in 2025, heads into his 18th year as a head man in the highest of the professional ranks. But it surely seems like he's been around so much longer, which is true due to the fact that Pete had a run of rings at USC from 2001-2009.
In previous stints with the New York Jets and New England Patriots, Carroll didn't cement his NFL legacy, though, until he returned to the National Football League in 2010 with the Seattle Seahawks. That victory in the 48th Super Bowl, and a rainfall of wins in Emerald City has the veteran leader known as a headset legend.
On the all-time wins ledger, Carroll is sitting at No. 17 at 170 triumphs with three other men that hoisted a Lombardi as the individual responsible for everything, Mike Shanahan, Tom Coughlin and current Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton.
Carroll and Payton play each other twice, of course, as both of their teams play in the AFC West. Whoever of the two with the most 2025 wins will, of course, find themselves ranked above the other. Then there's the unattainable AFC West coach at No. 4, KC's Andy Reid with 273.
Joining Carroll in that pack are also fellas that led a team to a championship. At No. 15 and tallying 172 wins is Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh, while Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin is further ahead with 183 and ranked 12th all time, with an opportunity to vault past Chuck Knox and Dan Reeves and into the top ten, With 11 victories, Tomlin could leap over four-time Super Bowl Champion Chuck Noll, the man whose accomplishments are displayed in a display case that he walks by every day to get to his office.
For Pete Carroll, he can actually move up in the ranks with only three wins, as Bill Parcells would be the target at No. 16. With Harbaugh and the Ravens expected to win a bunch, John will speed ahead as well and not stay at 15. So with Harbaugh expected to move up, a residence at No. 14 is definitely possible for Pete should his Silver and Black achieve a mere five successes to jump ahead of Jeff Fisher and Mike McCarthy, and he would want to stave off Payton from going past him.
Truthfully, everybody in Raider Nation, including Pete Carroll, would be disappointed with just five wins. The mission is stacking them and gaining more momentum to change the culture. But should they do so, Pete Carrol will find himself rising among the immortals along the way.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.