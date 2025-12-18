Where Pete Carroll Finds Himself Heading Into Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent loss to the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted one thing. This team is so far removed from being competitive that it isn't even funny. For the second time this season, their offense was denied any points.

Kenny Pickett's debut as a starter caused an uproar in Raider Nation , as fans couldn't believe what they were seeing. With weapons such as Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, Pickett led the team to under 100 yards of total offense. All of this misery from the Silver and Black can mainly be attributed to one thing: coaching malpractice.

Carroll’s Seat Is Starting To Get Hot

Ralph Vacchiano writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article ranking some of the head coaches who are on the hot seat. It's no surprise that Pete Carroll made the list, given how bad the Raiders have looked under him. What is surprising is how hot Carroll's seat is, according to Vacchiano. His third place on the rankings shows how poorly he's run this team. Is his time running out in the NFL?

"The legendary head coach made headlines on Sunday when he said he doesn’t feel like he’s coaching for his job with three weeks to go in a 2-12 season — seemingly a classic case of denial. But beyond the headline-making remark, he also said the quiet part out loud when asked if he was willing to oversee a rebuilding team", said Vacchiano.

The craziest thing is that I don't think Carroll is coaching for his job either. The Raiders have every right to fire him and start in a new direction. He's clearly not suited to lead this team anywhere, and under him, the locker room has devolved into a mess.

You don't get Maxx Crosby losing his composure against Devin White in a healthy locker room. He's lost some of the respect he's accrued over his legendary span as a head coach, so why on Earth would the Raiders ever think of giving him another chance?

The answer is simple: Rome wasn't built in a day. Even if the Raiders get rid of Geno Smith and Carroll, it won't be enough for their team to suddenly turn around and enter the playoff conversation. The way the Raiders roster is constructed, this rebuild will take multiple seasons of hitting on their draft picks and bringing in the right free agents.

"'It’s looking like that’s what’s necessary,' he said. Yes, it sure does look that way. And remember: Carroll will be 75 next September. Does anyone think he wants a rebuilding project that might take 2-3 years at best? Better question: Does anyone really think he’s up for that job? He’s looking very much like a one-and-done, which would be a really sad way to end a tremendous and Hall of Fame-worthy coaching career".

Ideally, Carroll would stick around for one more season before the Raiders evaluate if they want to continue having him as their head coach or not. He has made some questionable decisions in his first year as a head coach, but those are mistakes he can learn from if he chooses to do so.

The next couple of weeks will be vital in seeing if Carroll still has some of his coaching magic or if the game has left him entirely. Smith's likelihood of starting against the Houston Texans in Week 16 is increasing by the day, and with Pickett's poor performance fresh on his mind, Carroll has no incentive not to start Smith.

Ultimately, Carroll's time as a head coach for the Raiders will be judged on his decision to trade for and extend Smith. They don't want to win against the Texans, as that would greatly hurt their chances of landing Dante Moore in the 2026 NFL draft, or whoever else they want to take.

However, all Smith has to do is look competent against one of the league's best defenses. Lead the team to score and avoid turnovers, and he can begin to get back in the good graces of Raider Nation. As for Carroll, the only way for him to win back this fanbase is with honesty. He has to be honest with himself about the mistakes he's made and show a commitment to making amends to the city that had so much hope for him and the Raiders this season.

