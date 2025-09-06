WATCH: Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly Speaks Before Practice
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff has watched as cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly has gradually climbed his way up the depth chart. Kelly was listed as one of the team's starting defensive backs on the unofficial depth chart heading into the first game of the season.
Las Vegas has several questions that surround their group of defensive backs. However, the Raiders' coaching staff has shown and expressed confidence in Kelly's ability after a solid training camp and preseason. The Raiders need Kelly to continue playing well as the regular season approaches.
Kelly has the chance to solidify himself on the Raiders defense. He spoke before practice.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Brennan Jackson spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: What are you most comfortable doing, hand in the ground, lining upright, what would you say you're most comfortable with or does it matter?
Jackson: "I think it just comes with doing it. I think I can get comfortable doing anything. Last year, obviously was different for me, being a two-point guy, whereas in college, I was always three-point. So, I think finding some familiarity in that again is going to be huge in my game. On the first two days, obviously getting the rust off. But no, I think it's going to be awesome. Just as I get more reps and accumulate the t ime on the field doing it, I think I'll find comfortability in it again."
Q: What is it about having that versatility, what was it that was so important to make you sure that you were a versatile guy like you are?
Jackson: "I think just being able to play in any scheme, finding new things to add to my toolbox, whether that be dropping back in the coverage or rushing the passer from different places on the line of scrimmage. I think it can all add to my versatility. But as I've been here, just kind of getting back in the groove of things and playing just three-down, four-down, both hands in the dirt, just getting back to doing that again has been really fun out there, just finding my comfortability back in that again."
