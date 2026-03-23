Spytek, Raiders Must Strike Draft Gold at These Positions

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking things step by step.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have already improved significantly. They are not all that far away from taking another step forward in rebuilding their roster. Las Vegas ' roster still has glaring holes, but they still have enough resources to make a legitimate effort at addressing them.

The NFL Draft gives them a chance at filling out the middle and back end of their roster. Below are a few positions the Raiders should focus on.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback

So far, the Raiders have taken a measured approach, adding proven and experienced talent at vital positions such as center and linebacker. That measured approach included well-earned and significant money being handed out to several defensive players, including cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes proved to be the Raiders' best and most valuable corner by a large margin in 2025. After drafting Darien Porter, but also losing Kyu Blu Kelly, the Raiders' years-long need at corner has only grown more significant. The draft, specifically, the No. 36 pick, is the place to address it.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Offensive Line

The Raiders need depth on the offensive line, primarily at offensive tackle and offensive guard. Offensive tackle should take priority over guard. With four picks in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, the Raiders have plenty of opportunity to find multiple offensive linemen.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) drinks water from the sidelines during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Safety

The Raiders have enough draft picks that it would make sense for them to use one on a young and talented safety who can spend time growing behind Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. It is okay to plan ahead.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a reception defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Depth at OL, LB, CB, S, WR

The Raiders not only need additional players who can eventually push for starting positions, but they also need additional talent behind them. Las Vegas' fatal flaw over the past few seasons has been a severe lack of depth at many critical positions on both sides of the ball.

That still remains the case. Las Vegas has added several talented players as starters, but if anything happens to them, there are few, if any, dependable players behind them. The draft gives the Raiders Fernando Mendoza, and nine additional players to find that talent to round out the depth chart.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is where Las Vegas has a chance to expedite it rebuild. Not every draft pick will pan out, which must always be taken into consideration. However, if the Raiders' 2025 draft class can develop over the offseason, and Klint Kubiak can get the 2026 rookie class up to speed quickly, that is a win.

Neither the continued development of the Raiders' 2025 draft class, nor, depending on the Raiders' 2026 draft class, making a serviceable contribution in year one, is too much to ask. Both things happening are equally important as the solid class of free agents Las Vegas recently signed.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additions along the offensive line, cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers, and wide receivers are likely at the top of the Raiders' list of positions to address with their nine additional draft picks after they select Mendoza. After adding a ton of talent in free agency, the Raiders can hit big in the draft.

All the Raiders need from the draft, in addition to Mendoza, is another player or two that can make significant contributions in 2026, on one level or another. If the Raiders can walk away with a talented corner, or offensive lineman and serviceable rotation players at safety and linebacker, they are set.