Spytek, Raiders Must Strike Draft Gold at These Positions
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The Las Vegas Raiders are taking things step by step.
The Raiders have already improved significantly. They are not all that far away from taking another step forward in rebuilding their roster. Las Vegas' roster still has glaring holes, but they still have enough resources to make a legitimate effort at addressing them.
The NFL Draft gives them a chance at filling out the middle and back end of their roster. Below are a few positions the Raiders should focus on.
Cornerback
So far, the Raiders have taken a measured approach, adding proven and experienced talent at vital positions such as center and linebacker. That measured approach included well-earned and significant money being handed out to several defensive players, including cornerback Eric Stokes.
Stokes proved to be the Raiders' best and most valuable corner by a large margin in 2025. After drafting Darien Porter, but also losing Kyu Blu Kelly, the Raiders' years-long need at corner has only grown more significant. The draft, specifically, the No. 36 pick, is the place to address it.
Offensive Line
The Raiders need depth on the offensive line, primarily at offensive tackle and offensive guard. Offensive tackle should take priority over guard. With four picks in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, the Raiders have plenty of opportunity to find multiple offensive linemen.
Safety
The Raiders have enough draft picks that it would make sense for them to use one on a young and talented safety who can spend time growing behind Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Las Vegas' rebuild will take time. It is okay to plan ahead.
Depth at OL, LB, CB, S, WR
The Raiders not only need additional players who can eventually push for starting positions, but they also need additional talent behind them. Las Vegas' fatal flaw over the past few seasons has been a severe lack of depth at many critical positions on both sides of the ball.
That still remains the case. Las Vegas has added several talented players as starters, but if anything happens to them, there are few, if any, dependable players behind them. The draft gives the Raiders Fernando Mendoza, and nine additional players to find that talent to round out the depth chart.
This is where Las Vegas has a chance to expedite it rebuild. Not every draft pick will pan out, which must always be taken into consideration. However, if the Raiders' 2025 draft class can develop over the offseason, and Klint Kubiak can get the 2026 rookie class up to speed quickly, that is a win.
Neither the continued development of the Raiders' 2025 draft class, nor, depending on the Raiders' 2026 draft class, making a serviceable contribution in year one, is too much to ask. Both things happening are equally important as the solid class of free agents Las Vegas recently signed.
Additions along the offensive line, cornerbacks, safeties, linebackers, and wide receivers are likely at the top of the Raiders' list of positions to address with their nine additional draft picks after they select Mendoza. After adding a ton of talent in free agency, the Raiders can hit big in the draft.
All the Raiders need from the draft, in addition to Mendoza, is another player or two that can make significant contributions in 2026, on one level or another. If the Raiders can walk away with a talented corner, or offensive lineman and serviceable rotation players at safety and linebacker, they are set.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant